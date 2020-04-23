Elections officials across California held a conference call with Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Wednesday asking for him to seek direction from the governor on how to proceed with the upcoming November election in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
With a little over six months until election day, the hope of many county election officials is that vote-by-mail options will be expanded.
“It’s a big deal for us, and it’s a difficult situation because we see the need but we haven’t gotten a lot of direction from the state yet,” said Terry Hansen, Yuba County clerk-recorder. “It appears we will be sending out a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered voter. But when it comes to if there will be an opportunity for in-person voting, how that will look, whether polling sites will be open or how many vote centers we will need, we just don’t know what that looks like right now.”
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston is a board member with the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials, which is gathering support from jurisdictions across the state on certain recommendations for the upcoming election.
Some of the changes they are requesting include allowing more time for ballots to funnel in after election day (rather than requiring ballots to be postmarked on election day and received three days afterwards), allowing for more remote accessible voting where users are given a code and can mark a ballot electronically before sending it back (what military personnel typically use), and extending the voter registration deadline to be closer to election day.
“The biggest thing we are trying to dial in now is how many in-person voting opportunities that will be given to us,” Johnston said. “The secretary of state himself indicated he is going to recommend all vote-by-mail for November. CACEO was trying to weigh in on something that we felt would be better, and some are supportive and some are not, but we are basically just asking for more flexibility.”
The changes are needed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the uncertainty of how the situation will be in November. Hansen said the biggest concern is that most poll workers are in the at-risk group of COVID-19, with many being older retirees.
“When it comes to in-person voting, how do you maintain social distancing and how do you protect the most vulnerable poll workers if COVID is still a problem in November,” Hansen said. “There is so much unknown about the virus itself and the impact it will have that we need to be prepared for, and right now we need to be preparing.”
Both Johnston and Hansen said they don’t foresee much of an issue of transitioning to primarily vote-by-mail balloting in the November election -- 70 percent of Sutter County voters are registered to vote by mail, and Yuba County has over 75 percent of its voters casting their ballots by mail.
“As soon as we know what the final executive order from the governor is, we will make sure to get the message out to voters,” Johnston said. “We know it will be a change to those who don’t vote by mail now, and there may be some other additional opportunities for voting in-person, but we will be concentrating on messaging as soon as we hear something.”