The vote count from Nov. 8’s general election is still ongoing as many candidates and residents are patiently, and some impatiently, waiting for the final results of several key races and measures.
The clerks for both Yuba and Sutter counties provided brief updates to the Appeal about how the process is going and when the public might expect final results.
According to Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass, as of Thursday there were 1,666 unprocessed ballots remaining.
“This includes Vote by Mail, Provisional and damaged ballots,” Hillegass said in an email Thursday. “Voters have until two days before certification to return a signature cure letter if their signature didn’t match or they didn’t sign.”
Hillegass said the remaining ballots “will take more time to process” and she said she expected to do another update at some point next week.
Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston also provided an update regarding final voting results. Johnston said late last week that there were “approximately 8,800 (ballots) left to run.” Then on Tuesday, Johnston and the county updated results and said there were “approximately 5,900 ballots to verify and run.” Johnston said she hoped to have another update today.
For the most part, results for the majority of the contested races and measures remained the same in both counties, though there were some changes. The following are updated election results for the most significant contested races and measures as of Thursday afternoon for both Yuba and Sutter counties:
Sutter County
– Yuba City City Council District 1 (one seat): Dave Shaw, 1,512 votes, 63.53%; and Brendon Messina, 868 votes, 36.47%
– Yuba City City Council District 2 (one seat): Marc Boomgaarden, 2,235 votes, 47.98%; Sukh Sidhu, 1,218 votes, 26.15%; and Chuck Smith, 1,205 votes, 25.87%
– Yuba City City Council District 3 (one seat): Mike Pasquale, 828 votes, 51.59%; and Grace Espindola, 777 votes, 48.41%
– Live Oak City Council (three seats): Ashley Hernandez, 535 votes, 16.48%; Bob Woten, 521 votes, 16.05%; Jeramy Chapdelaine, 493 votes, 15.18%; J.R. Thiara, 490 votes, 15.09%; Cruz Mora, 470 votes, 14.47%; Aleks Tica, 380 votes, 11.70%; and Noel Grove, 358 votes, 11.03%
– Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 4 (one seat): Harjit Singh, 2,187 votes, 52.75%; and Jim Richmond, 1,959 votes, 47.25%
– Sutter Union High School Board (three seats): Larry Munger, 1,750 votes, 33.47%; Allen Jaynes, 1,267 votes, 24.23%; Jill Wilhelm, 1,120 votes, 21.42%; and Carl Pratt, 1,091 votes, 20.87%
– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1 (one seat): Londa Lamb, 2,222 votes, 62.14%; and Sarb Takhar, 1,354 votes, 37.86%
– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 5 (one seat): Shari Tucker, 621 votes, 51.07%; and Greg Quilty, 595 votes, 48.93%
– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2 (one seat): Kjerstin Ciociola, 1,404 votes, 58.70%; and Linda Merklin, 988 votes, 41.30%
– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 4 (one seat): Harjot Kaur, 1,161 votes, 54.87%; and Zac Repka, 955 votes, 45.13%
– Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3 (one seat): Eric Pomeroy, 5,341 votes, 58.72%; and Rita Andrews, 3,754 votes, 41.28%
– Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 (one seat): Kash Gill, 4,144 votes, 67.22%; and Brandon Moon, 2,021 votes, 32.78%
– Sutter County Essential Services Measure Measure A: No, 11,406 votes, 51.40%; and yes, 10,784 votes, 48.60%
Yuba County
– Marysville City Council (two seats): Bruce Buttacavoli, 1,151 votes, 34.23%; Brad Hudson, 1,110 votes, 33.01%; and Stephanie McKenzie, 1,102 votes, 32.77%
– North Yuba Water District Division 4 (one seat): Marie “Marieke” Furnee, 314 votes, 79.29%; and Gary Hawthorne, 82 votes, 20.71%
– North Yuba Water District Division 5 (one seat): Ann Plumb, 113 votes, 47.68%; Ginger L. Hughes, 69 votes, 29.11%; and Sarah K. Napierski, 55 votes, 23.21%
– North Yuba Water District Division 1 (short term and one seat) shared with Butte County: Alton Wright, 64 votes, 50.00%; Douglas J Neilson, 48 votes, 37.50%; and Renee Wood, 16 votes, 12.50%
– North Yuba Water District Division 2 (short term and one seat): Steven C Ronneberg, 116 votes, 54.21%; and Chris S Cross, 98 votes, 45.79%
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 4 (one seat) shared with Butte County: Seth Stemen, 2,560 votes, 54.23%; and Brett Butler, 2,161 votes, 45.77%
– Wheatland City Council (two seats): Robert Coe, 513 votes, 31.92%; Angela Teter, 610 votes, 37.96%; and James “Jay” Pendergraph, 484 votes, 30.12%
– Measure P: Bonds yes, 1,561 votes, 56.52%; and bonds no, 1,201 votes, 43.48%
– Measure Q: Bonds no, 927 votes, 52.76%; and bonds yes, 830 votes, 47.24%
– Measure R: Bonds yes, 1,553 votes, 56.17%; and bonds no, 1,212, 43.83%