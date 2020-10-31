The upcoming presidential election is shaping up to have the highest turnout of Yuba-Sutter voters in the area’s history, as election officials report ballots being returned at a record pace.
Sutter County has already received two-times the number of ballots it received ahead of the 2008 general election, which was the largest voter turnout in the county’s history, until now. Yuba County has now received more than 15,000 ballots.
Officials shared the following advice leading up to Election Day:
Sutter County
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said the record early turnout is a good thing for everyone involved, especially candidates who will have a better idea of how the race is shaping up when initial results are released after 8 p.m. on election night.
“Things have been going really well,” she said on Friday. “…We’ve received 46 percent of our ballots back as of (Thursday evening), which is most definitely the biggest turnout we’ve had. We’ve gotten 24,000 ballots back, which far exceeds the 2008 general election where we had received 12,000 ballots by Election Day.”
The county opened its Voting Service Centers on Saturday, and the five locations (Live Oak Community Building, East Nicolaus High School, Sutter Union High School, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and Sutter County Elections Office) will be open every day leading up to the election from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Residents wanting to vote at any of the sites are encouraged to bring their vote-by-mail ballot to surrender it to poll workers, which will expedite the process. Johnston said voters who haven’t registered yet can do so at any of the Voter Service Centers, where they will be able to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once verified by the Secretary of State.
Once polls close at 8 p.m., her office will go through the process of tallying the ballots that were cast early and publishing the initial results. Counts will be updated in the days that follow as vote-by-mail ballots are received.
In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be mailed and postmarked by Election Day at 8 p.m. Election offices have up to 17 days after Election Day to continue collecting and counting mail-in ballots.
“Please remember to sign the envelopes before returning them,” Johnston said.
Yuba County
Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said those who have not yet mailed their ballot back should drop it off at the election office at the Yuba County Government Center.
"Through-the-mail ballots will be tallied if received by Nov. 20, but must be postmarked by Nov. 3, Hansen said via email Friday.
Individuals can register in person at the registrar's office or at their polling place but if they do so they must appear in person and be prepared to vote their ballot at the same time, Hansen said. As of Thursday evening, Hansen said Yuba County had received 15,875 ballots of which 110 have been challenged. She said this is usually because the voter did not sign the envelope.
"Letters to cure have been sent to each of those voters," Hansen said.
On election day, all regular polling locations except for the Camptonville location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To look up your polling place, visit https://bit.ly/3oDIulT. Hansen urged voters to drop off their ballots at the government center. She said those voting in person should be prepared for lines and delays. Masks and social distancing will be required.
"We will release vote-by-mail numbers shortly after 8 p.m. and we will update through the night until all precincts are tallied," Hansen said.