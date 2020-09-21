Election officials from across the region plan to meet in Sacramento today for an event organized to encourage voting in the upcoming November election as part of National Voter Registration Day.
The Northern California Coalition of Election Officials is made up of representatives from Yuba, Sutter, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties. Representatives from each jurisdiction will join members of the Sacramento Kings organization at Golden 1 Center to announce a multi-county voting effort to remind voters about the upcoming election and importance of participation, as well as detail some of the different options available to cast a vote.
Local representatives planning to be in attendance include Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston and Yuba County Registrar of Voters Terry Hansen.
All registered voters in the state will receive a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Voters will then have a choice in how they want to vote and return their ballot: through the mail (with paid return postage), personally placing in a ballot drop box or by voting in person at a vote center/polling location.
Today’s event will start at 11 a.m. and will be at the Golden 1 Center Grand Entrance – 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, 95814.
The NCCEC was formed this year and is a nonpartisan, multi-county effort to help communicate voter rights and choices in California.