(Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of eight Q-and-As featuring candidates for local offices. Respondents were given questions with word limits; responses are in their own words. Ellipses are used to signify the candidate went over the word limit.)
Incumbent Ron Sullenger is being challenged by Nick Micheli for the District 1 Sutter County supervisor’s seat. Following are their responses to our questionnaire:
1. Please tell us a little about yourself – you are free to list any background or credentials you feel are relevant.
Sullenger: Lifelong Sutter County resident, veteran, past president Rotary Club of YC, past president Central Sacramento Valley Shrine Club, retired farmer/businessman, founded two local businesses over 30 years ago that are still alive and well today, having sold both to former employees. Husband, father and grandfather.
Micheli: I am a lifelong Sutter County resident and third generation Live Oak farmer. My great uncle moved here almost 100 years ago and started Pasquini’s. My cousin, Angelo, runs it today. I’m a board member of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Chair of the Standing Tall for Veterans annual dinner.
2. Homelessness is most often identified as one of the leading concerns of constituents of most districts. What’s your current assessment of the issue?
Micheli: It has taken the current Board of Supervisors way too long to act. Squatters have taken over our public spaces, ruined the levees for recreation and are damaging the stability of the levees in some spots. Citizens and business owners have a right to live without feces on their sidewalks and garbage dumped on their properties. We need to start doing what’s best for the people of Sutter County.
Sullenger: Despite legal restrictions, we have removed several trailer and tent encampments on 2nd Street; opened a temporary emergency shelter that has helped several seeking help find permanent housing. We will continue to help those who seek it but at the same time must protect the community from those who disrespect it and abuse our neighborhoods.
3. Domestic violence crimes make up a large percentage of felony crimes cited in our region. Can and should supervisors do anything to influence this issue?
Sullenger: Sutter County provides the building where domestic violence victims from three counties are sheltered, Casa de Esperanza. We provide behavioral health services aimed at keeping families safe. We prosecute abusers and enforce restraining orders, unfortunately the victims of all types of crimes are frequently familiar to the criminal.
Micheli: Most elected officials can make very little impact on reducing domestic violence, but the Sutter County Board of Supervisors absolutely could have worked faster to rebuild Casa de Esperanza, the shelter for victims of domestic violence. It’s been almost four years and they are finally starting the rebuild… and only because a vocal local group started to shine light on the issue.
4. Housing development stalled with the last recession and has never picked back up. What needs to be done?
Micheli: New housing developments are starting again. The local government’s job is to make the process no harder than it has to be for the developer, while making sure that taxpayers don’t foot the bill to put in infrastructure for developers. Development needs to happen contiguous to existing infrastructure and we must protect ag land.
Sullenger: Sutter County continues to work with the developers of Sutter Pointe which will provide a range of housing options and create employment centers on 7,500 acres bordering Sacramento County. New housing construction in Sutter County historically is directed toward cities; as a community we need to improve educational outcomes to make it more attractive to developers.
5. Please give us your thoughts on the agriculture/urban interface in Sutter County. How does the county best serve the interests of residential areas and the agriculture that surrounds them?
Sullenger: Sutter County has done a tremendous job of protecting agriculture by directing development to the urban areas of Live Oak and Yuba City. Agriculture has a $1.5 Billion economic impact and creates more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs.
We have a Right-to-Farm ordinance which addresses some of the impacts created when homes are built next to traditional farm acreage.
Micheli: As a third generation Live Oak farmer, this issue is very serious to me. We don’t need leapfrog development and we must think long and hard before converting any prime ag land to housing. Agriculture is the lifeblood of Sutter County and any small revenue we’d receive from a new home’s property tax could never make up for the long term loss of ag land.
6. Why are you the best person for this position; or what distinguishes you from your opponent(s); or what will your priorities be, if elected?
Micheli: My decision to run comes after years of trying in vain as a private citizen to work on issues like public safety, road repair and transient issues. Sutter County has over $150 million in pension debt and our current Supervisor just tried to vote himself a raise.
It’s time for me to stop complaining and start making a difference. Visit www.votemicheli.com to learn more.
Sullenger: My accomplishments and voting records speak for themselves. I will continue to bring a businesslike mentality to Sutter County that involves money saving consolidation of services and continue to champion public safety and a more for less attitude toward our County.