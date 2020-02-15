(Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of Q-and-As featuring candidates for local offices. Respondents were given questions with word limits; responses are in their own words. Ellipses are used to signify if a candidate went over the word limit.)
Incumbent Mike Leahy and two challengers, Don Blaser and Stephen Heter, are seeking votes for thee District 2 Yuba County supervisor’s seat.
1. Please tell us a little about yourself – you are free to list any background or credentials you feel are relevant.
Leahy: Happily married to the best woman ever for 39 years; we raised our family here. Owning a leadership company, a mobile DJ company many years, in construction management. I have learned successful leadership skills. I love our community and it’s an honor to serve. I hope to continue serving.
Blaser: Born in Yuba City. Graduate of Sutter High, UC Davis, BA in agricultural economics. Farming in Sutter, Yuba and Butte counties. VP of a steel manufacturer ... Owner of The Brick Coffee House... Former YS Chamber board. Past president Marysville Business Improvement District. Have always been a private sector person...
Heter: I was raised in Yuba County and am a businessman and taxpayer advocate working with business groups statewide. I have experience in legislative and constituent services working for both Assemblyman Gallagher and Senator Nielsen. I graduated from Yuba College and Sacramento State University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
2. Homelessness is most often identified as one of the leading concerns of constituents of most districts. What’s your current assessment of the issue?
Blaser: A portion of the population have gotten into a homeless situation and are trying to get help. Unfortunately there is also a population that has adapted to the street lifestyle and have at times become a police issue. I have a great deal of faith in the Yuba Sutter Homeless Coordinated Entry Program. This group of approximately 30 Y-S agencies provides shelter options, sources for medical care and employment training ...
Heter: The homelessness crisis continues to spread across California, and Yuba County is not exempt. Left unaddressed, the issue not only increases the risks of health and public safety problems, but it leaves members of our community in a state of helplessness. I aim to strike a balance between addressing the underlying causes of homelessness, striving to get people back on their feet, while enforcing Yuba County’s anti-camping and vagrancy statutes.
Leahy: Our situation is making progress. We have lower numbers now than we did before. ... We have developed a regional approach that includes a 5 year plan to curtail homelessness... This includes offering assistance to those that require and desire it. We are working with Sutter county. This approach is a all hands on deck approach. I am confident that we will find a true solution and become a model ...
3. Domestic violence crimes make up a large percentage of felony crimes cited in our region. Can and should supervisors do anything to influence this issue? What?
Heter: The county supervisors can work with Casa de Esperanza and can expand their services. We can also encourage domestic violence education in our local community. In addition, we can work with our public safety departments to find better solutions to address the issue.
Leahy: Supervisors can work to set up special reporting methods for all of our service providers (911 & order a pizza) or other methods to allow victims to escape. Supervisors can raise awareness leading the other departments of the county. We can ensure our Victim Witness programs are strong and raising awareness is one method. We can expand Identification of warning signs training to all workers who serve the public.
Blaser: Supervisors are charged with providing an acceptable quality of life and safety for our residents. We should be always understanding and support the many agencies that are trying to address the problem of domestic violence.
4. Housing development stalled with the last recession and has never picked back up. What needs to be done?
Leahy: We have to figure out how to lower impact fees and bond costs. We have made attaining permits simpler. We need to have the right infrastructures in place. To achieve the goals we desire, we need to make it attractive to developers. By lowering the costs yet ensuring we remain a great place to live. Land use management.
Blaser: At the time of the last recession there were a number of projects approved for construction. With the improvement of the economy, developers should be taking another look at these dormant projects. What we need to do is to continue to promote the assets of the county and continue infrastructure improvements.
Heter: One of the things that we should do is work toward decreasing our building fees so that homes can be built in a more affordable manner. Additionally, we should look at regulations regarding septic systems as the surrounding counties have a much easier and more affordable process than we do. We need to see what can be done to expand our infrastructure to encourage more housing and industrial building.
5. Please give us your thoughts on the agriculture/urban interface in Yuba County. How does the county best serve the interests of residential areas and the agriculture that surrounds them?
Blaser: Coming from a farming background, I have always felt that premium farm ground should not be used for residential development. It is not just the quality of the farm ground that has to be considered but also the quality of life for the residents around the project. It is a delicate process and each situation has its own practical and economic issues.
Heter: The strongest connection between the agricultural and urban communities is water and flooding. Maintaining and expanding flood protection is the number one priority for our community. Another strong interest is education. Expanding our vocational education programs along with building a water education center through our Water Agency are steps to improve our county’s future.
Leahy: It’s all about land use and priorities We desire to maintain a certain quality of life. We have to own the vision to see where we want to go. Yuba County does not want to become San Diego. Our base is ag and we shall protect that heritage. As growth occurs it needs to be responsible to protect what makes us great.
6. Why are you the best person for this position; or what distinguishes you from your opponent(s); or what will your priorities be, if elected?
Heter: Being born and raised in Yuba County as well as my educational background in business and entrepreneurship are things that define me. Having worked with groups like California Business Roundtable and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association in a professional and advocate capacity has given me a great understanding of the challenges our community faces along with solutions. My background working with the state legislature has given me unique connections on local, state and federal levels. My top three priorities will be addressing the homeless situation, public safety, as well as road and transportation in the county.
Leahy: I have developed proven leadership abilities, what I bring is the ability to listen to concerns and seek appropriate solutions where we all win. I know our community and the greatness of our people to come together and help others in times of need. I desire to build Yuba county into a place where my grandchildren’s grandchildren will be proud to call home. What we do today has effects long term I choose to focus on legacy achievements. One day your children will be glad you selected Mike Leahy to serve as your supervisor.
Blaser: Being a native to the area and having experience in agriculture, heavy industry and local retail, I feel that I can bring a broad view when it comes to moving Yuba County forward. I will always be representing Marysville and West Linda on issues that will improve quality of life. I think that the residents of Marysville have ... grasp of how they want the town to rebound and return to its historical roots and improve its image ... I feel that I have a good working relationship with City Hall and plan on helping to recover the missed opportunities ...