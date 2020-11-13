Local elections have yet to be certified as officials continue to go through the process of counting ballots.
Election offices in Yuba-Sutter have until Nov. 20 to continue processing vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day.
“We have about 800 left and since these are the provisionals and processing them takes longer we will not release anything the rest of this week,” said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston. “Early next week is more likely.”
As of Friday afternoon, Yuba County still had 2,763 unprocessed ballots. The elections office said they planned to release another round of results on Friday night, though there would still be ballots left to count next week.
To view the latest results in Sutter County, visit https://bit.ly/2UrYHfO. For Yuba County results, go to https://bit.ly/2Uqnz7Q.