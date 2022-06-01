On Wednesday, Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City celebrated the beginning of summer in its usual way with the Patriotic Day event for grades K through eight.
This timely event comes immediately after Memorial Day, shortly before the school year’s end, and looks forward to the approaching July 4th holiday.
The crowd on Wednesday was a sea of red, white and blue as students, teachers, and parents filed into rows facing the outdoor stage on the school’s sunny playground field. Each class had prepared a special presentation related to American history and patriotism. Some sang songs or recited poetry, others gave speeches or performed short skits.
Principal Lisa Shelton and the school’s former music director, Jeff Poppinga, led the audience in singing classic American tunes such as “God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land,” and, of course, “The Star Spangled Banner.”
The highlight of the event was the student flag presentation accompanied by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard. This reverent procession concluded with a flag folding ceremony performed by the four Honor Guard members. The 13 folds included in the ceremony represent the country’s founding colonies, its values, and honors those who have departed or served in the military.
The resulting triangular shape is a nod to the tri-cornered hats worn by George Washington and other soldiers who served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. In the end, only the blue and stars are left visible, symbolizing the heavens and a new constellation.
Two notable students were honored with a Presidential Award as part of the school’s participation in the President’s Education Awards Program. Eighth-grade student Eva Cobar was recognized for her help in organizing events and activities that helped ease the isolation of her classmates during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Cobar is one of the school’s 10 valedictorians and was also elected president of the student council.
Vice Principal Erik Dahl said Cobar’s election marked one of the best years for student activities that the school has ever had. Krish Gandhi, another eighth grader, was recognized for his participation in all school sports and his success in spelling bee competitions which garnered him a spot in state finals as a fourth grader.
Dahl said Gandhi had a bit of a rough start this past year, losing two student council positions, but he showed resilience and creativity in setting up an online school newspaper for which he served as editor.
Several retiring staff members were honored during the ceremony along with all members of the armed forces, veterans, and first responders. An elderly German couple, Klaus and Frauke Ueberschar, were resting in the shade proud to watch their grandson perform alongside his seventh grade classmates. The Ueberschars have been Yuba-Sutter residents for over 50 years and have attended this event many times for both their grandchildren.
“It’s a very nice school and a wonderful principal,” added Frauke Ueberschar.