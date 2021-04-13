The National Weather Service said dry and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire weather concerns today, primarily in the northern and western portions of the Sacramento Valley.
Wind gusts are expected between 15-25 miles per hour. The conditions mean easier fire starts and spread due to breezy winds.
Along with breezy north winds in the valley, the passing weather system also brings the chance for mountain showers and thunderstorms with small hail as the main threat. Snow levels will lower to 7,000 feet with 3-6 inches of snow possible through tonight.
Temperatures are expected to warm to above normal levels this weekend.