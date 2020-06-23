An Elk Grove man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf during a hearing on Tuesday to charges of sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim, sexual penetration of a minor, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim, and oral copulation of a minor.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Peak, 20, on March 5 after an investigation into an alleged sexual encounter between Peak and a 17-year-old victim at Camp Far West Lake in February. The victim did not give consent due to being intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office.
Peak posted $350,000 bail and was released on March 9. Peak made his first court appearance on Tuesday in Yuba County Superior Court for his arraignment. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a prehearing conference on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.