An Elk Grove man was sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to having unlawful sex with a minor. He will not have to register as a sex offender
Steven Austin Peak, 21, was arrested March 5 after an investigation into a sexual encounter between Peak and a 17-year-old victim at Camp Far West Lake in February. The victim allegedly did not give consent due to being intoxicated.
Peak posted $350,000 bail and was released on March 9. He appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Monday alongside his attorney Rick Worrell. Judge Julia Scrogin followed the probation department’s recommendation and sentenced Peak to probation and 240 service hours as part of the Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the case was complicated because everyone involved had been drinking heavily at a party he described as a “drinkfest.” He said Peak did not fit the mold of someone who is required to register as a sex offender, in part because three years and one week separated Peak and the victim in age. Peak was 20 at the time of the offense.
As part of probation, Peak will not be able to possess a firearm for the rest of his life and for the next three years is not allowed to consume or possess alcohol or be in a place where alcohol is the chief item of sale.
“I don’t think you’re going to be a registered sex offender,” Scrogin told Peak. “It’s my goal here for probation to address the alcohol issue.”
Peak will also have to pay $2,556 to the California Victim Compensation Board.