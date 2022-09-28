The Marysville Elks Lodge will be hosting a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with over 20 vendors scheduled to show off their wares.
For the past 40 years, organizers have been planning seasonal craft fairs to raise funds for a variety of community projects.
“This is a good time to get some early holiday shopping done,” said Kathy Vrablich, a trustee member of the Marysville Elks Lodge.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase with prizes donated from all the vendors. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward funding the California Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc (CHEMPI). This charity focuses on supplying free in-home therapy and preschool vision screenings for disabled children who are unable to receive help elsewhere.
“A hundred percent of the money we raise at the craft fair for CHEMPI stays in California to help diabled children within our state,” explained Vrablich.
Event organizers have also set up a “hubby daycare,” a little tongue-in-cheek program for its married clientele. Hubby daycare is available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. inside the Elks Lodge lounge with the TV setup to watch football or other sports games. The snack bar will have food for sale throughout the day.
The Marysville Elks Lodge is located at 920 D St. in Marysville. Those interested in being a vendor must contact Vrablich before Friday at 530-742-0575. All arrangements are done in person.