ElksLodge3.jpg

Boxes of backpacks filled the cafeteria at Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville on Thursday, a giant donation made possible through the efforts of the Marysville Elks Lodge.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Marysville Elks Lodge donated 504 backpacks to Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville on Thursday, to the great delight of staff and students.

Much of the credit went to Tina Jo McBride for initiating this project and securing a Beacon Grant through the Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program.

