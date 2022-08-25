The Marysville Elks Lodge donated 504 backpacks to Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville on Thursday, to the great delight of staff and students.
Much of the credit went to Tina Jo McBride for initiating this project and securing a Beacon Grant through the Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program.
“I was told this school had a 72% poverty level, so it was on the top of our list to help this school,” explained McBride, an officer with the Marysville Elks Lodge. “Elks Lodge has available through Grand Lodge the ability to apply for grants. So I applied for Beacon Grant and then got a hold of Kari (Ylst) to see what their need was the most. She said they were able to get help with school supplies here and there, but backpacks aren’t technically considered a school supply, so that’s the route we took.”
Kari Ylst is the principal at Covillaud Elementary, her plan is to supply each staff member and teacher with at least five backpacks so they can distribute them to children as they see fit. Holly Mescher, the school’s outreach coordinator, will also have access to the bags and will be able to supply them as the need arises during her work in the community.
“We don’t have funds that allow us to purchase backpacks,” said Mescher. “It’s not considered a necessity, so this donation has really helped.”
Each backpack came stuffed with various supplies according to grade level. Third-grade bags, for example, received a special dictionary courtesy of the Marysville Elks Lodge dictionary project. In addition to all this, the Marysville Elks Lodge gifted a $500 check to the school to help purchase shoes for children in need.
Bob Eckardt, Marysville Joint Unified School District’s new director for adult programs and community partnerships, was thrilled to see such a demonstration of passion and support.
“This donation from the Elks Lodge, quite frankly it’s humbling,” said Eckardt. “They have provided something that could benefit every single student in one school at the same time, I have never seen anything like that before.”
With just over 500 registered students, technically speaking, every kid at Covillaud could have walked away with a new backpack. But staff plan on using this resource according to ongoing need, with the potential to continue distributions into the next school year.
“The kids, that’s our future, so doing for them should be everyone’s priority,” added McBride.
“They heard there was a need, they rallied together, and now they’re smiling as big as the kids are smiling,’’ said Eckardt, in reference to the Marysville Elks Lodge team. “School isn’t something that’s separate from the community, school is the community. And that was definitely reflected here today.”
The Marysville Elks Lodge is located at 920 D St. in Marysville, and can be contacted by emailing elks0783@gmail.com or by calling 530-743-5134.