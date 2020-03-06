The Marysville Elks Lodge will be hosting a craft fair today (Saturday) with over 20 vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 920 D Street, Marysville.
The fair caters to many interests and vendors include: Crafting Nerd Style, Delafournaise, Uncle Kips, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Origami Owl, Just For Fun, Designs By Susan, Morgan’s Homemade Crafts and much more.
The fair also offers a raffle for attendees to participate in and a “hubby daycare” is provided for husbands that are less inclined to shop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.