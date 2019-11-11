Marysville Elks Lodge member and volunteer Michelle Stewart held back tears as she stood behind trays of eggs, pancakes and other breakfast foods, all available for free for veterans and active military members Monday morning.
Stewart was one of three serving at the lodge. She has volunteered for eight years at the breakfast. The day and event are especially moving for Stewart because she has nine or 10 members of her family who have served.
“Being a patriot, and having family members that have been in the service, I wanted to be able to give back and this is how I do it,” said Stewart, who live in Browns Valley.
The lodge hosted a free breakfast for veterans, active duty and retired military members on Monday morning. Non-military guests were charged $4, with the proceeds going toward other veteran-related events put on by the lodge, according to organizer and Elks member Duaine Ericksen.
“There’s a lot of people who come in here and get breakfast who don’t have anyone else,” Stewart said. “So they have an opportunity to associate with other fellow veterans and people who care about them, which is really a beautiful thing.”
Ericksen said the lodge has hosted the breakfast for around 20 years and it is always well-attended, as those who participate in or attend the parade stop by for a bite. On the menu Monday was eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, potatoes, fruit and pastries.
“We’re here to help the veterans – that’s what the Elks does,” said Ericksen, who served in the Navy for five years, working on submarines.
David Benner of Yuba City started coming to the breakfast in the early 2000s, when he rode his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the parade with the Harley Owners Group. He doesn’t ride in the parade anymore but he still attends the breakfast and looks forward to eating a version of the standard military breakfast “(Expletive) on a shingle” (SOS).
“Can’t miss breakfast, come for the SOS,” said Benner, who spent 30 years in the Navy, spending time in Naval Intelligence working on air-capable ships.
Traditional SOS was made up of chipped beef in gravy, served on toast. Benner said the version served at the lodge is “not as authentic as it used to be,” but it’s still his favorite.
“Some gave all, all gave some,” Benner said. “Those of us that gave some are still here and we want to honor those that gave all as well as those who gave some.”
Chris Feddersen of Browns Valley served in the Army from 1966-1969 spending time in the central highlands of South Vietnam during his time on active duty. He said he knows Ericksen and comes to the breakfast most years. It gives him the chance to eat food that he said at his age he probably shouldn’t be eating.
“All of it’s good,” Feddersen said. “The biscuits and gravy are the best though.”