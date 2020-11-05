The Marysville Elks Lodge will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinner – but it will be a little bit different this year.
According to a press release, due to COVID-19, this year they will be doing deliveries as normal but instead of having everyone else go to the lodge, they are partnering with a number of other community groups.
Food will be served to-go in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity, 202 D St., Marysville. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and will hopefully be back to normal for next year’s Thanksgiving gathering,” it was stated in the press release. “We wish you all well and hope that the remainder of your year is a great one.”
Those who would like to have a meal delivered can call 645-8652.