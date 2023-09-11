Phase two of an Ellis Lake cleanup project kicked off on Saturday with a local grassroots movement that has taken the city by storm with the hope that one day Ellis Lake can return to the condition that many in the community still remember.
The appearance of the lake’s water has suffered recently with a significant amount of algae buildup both on the surface level and down deep inside the lake, according to Laura Rosellini, one of the administrators in charge of Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew that adopted Ellis Lake recently through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program.
The plan on Saturday, according to Rosellini, was to get a jump on the water quality issue by having a boat canvass the lake looking to remove the algae spots. The city also has plans to improve the look of the lake.
With the help of longtime Yuba County resident Frank Little, the group had access to a boat and tested it beforehand. But like many experiments, there can be hiccups in the planning. Once Little’s boat hit the water, it was met with an algae that would not quit, eventually stopping the boat in its tracks – and Saturday’s experiment.
“We did not realize the amount (of algae),” Rosellini said. “It’s not just at the surface level, it goes really deep and it got caught up in the boat’s motor.”
Rosellini is hoping to find someone who can solve the boat issue so the next time the group cleans up the lake it can be successful in traveling the surface, hitting and removing the algae spots.
“We are trying to get ahead of the city,” Rosellini said. “Eventually, the lake is going to be in a good spot.”
Rosellini and the group have been to Marysville City Council meetings and know that the council has plans to permanently clean the lake and improve its water quality.
But like other small but mighty nonprofit organizations in the area, Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew is solely trying to do its part to bring back the beauty of Ellis Lake.
There are many in the group with fond memories of the lake. Little can remember picnicking with his family and fishing and riding paddle boats.
He said his family would always hit Carl’s Jr. and then visit the lake back in the day.
David Holycross, of Yuba City, can remember when people would swim at Ellis Lake in the 1990s as a part of the Fourth of July extravaganza that was previously held at the lake each year.
“There’s a lot of great history here,” Holycross said. “I’m here to give support. It’s a great fellowship. We come out and be with our friends. I never met Frank before, (so) I get the privilege of meeting new people … It's a win-win situation.”
The next scheduled Ellis Lake cleanup event is set for 7 a.m. Sept. 23.
Rosellini said the group will be out at the lake every other Saturday moving forward.
Those interested in becoming involved with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew can contact the group by emailing CRCCMarysville@gmail.com. The group is also active on Facebook.