Phase two of an Ellis Lake cleanup project kicked off on Saturday with a local grassroots movement that has taken the city by storm with the hope that one day Ellis Lake can return to the condition that many in the community still remember.

The appearance of the lake’s water has suffered recently with a significant amount of algae buildup both on the surface level and down deep inside the lake, according to Laura Rosellini, one of the administrators in charge of Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew that adopted Ellis Lake recently through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program.  

Tags

Recommended for you