After receiving final approval in early February for a plan to cleanup Ellis Lake in Marysville, the process to improve water quality at the lake is set to begin on Monday.
During a Marysville City Council meeting on Feb. 1, the council gave its final approval for City Manager Jim Schaad to execute a grant agreement with Yuba Water Agency that will allow for the city to remove carp from Ellis Lake and apply a phosphorous sequestration agent (Phoslock) into the lake.
As a result of the authorization, the city agreed to a professional services agreement for $71,700 with HDR Engineering, Inc., to remove common carp and a $53,250 contract with Aquatechnex Inc. for the application of a phosphorous sequestration agent, the Appeal previously reported.
According to the city, the water at Ellis Lake has accumulated high levels of phosphorus that feed harmful green algae blooms which negatively impact the entire ecosystem in the lake. The lake also has had a “steady increase” of the invasive fish species Cyprinus carpio, which have stirred up lake sediment which causes Ellis Lake to experience high levels of phosphorus, the city said.
“This is another improvement that has been in the works for a bit of time. The city in conjunction with Yuba Water Agency has studied the water quality of Ellis Lake and it was determined that the primary driver of poor water quality was the phosphorous level in the lake that provide the nutrient for algae growth and causes harmful algae blooms primarily in the summer,” Schaad previously said. “The secondary issue is that carp, common carp, are very aggressive at stirring up the bottom of the lake which are a detriment to the treatment to remove the phosphorous. The phosphorous treatment is made, sequesters the phosphates, sinks to the bottom, but then the carp could come in and push that back up. … The consulting company has recommended both the treatment and the carp removal.”
To resolve these issues, a two-phase cleanup process will begin on Monday and continue through March 25. This first phase will include the removal of the invasive fish species from the lake.
Once that is completed, the city will begin the second phase. That phase, which will take place from April 4-7, will include the application of the Phoslock agent to help clean the water.
Phoslock is a modified clay technology that “specifically inactivates (locks) available forms of phosphorus in the water column. Phoslock is certified for use in drinking water and poses negligible risk to the aquatic environment. Phoslock has been successfully and safely applied to inactivate phosphorus in hundreds of ponds, lakes and reservoirs in over 20 countries,” the city said.
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli previously said the treatment and carp removal option buys the city time to figure out what options would be best to keep Ellis Lake’s water quality as high as possible.
The city said signage was deployed around the perimeter of Ellis Lake to inform visitors that the lake is undergoing an improvement process.
“With spring just around the corner, Marysville residents and visitors deserve a clean, safe lake environment and this process should deliver that,” Schaad said in a statement.