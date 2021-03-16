Ellis Lake will be closed Thursday to all recreational activities for planned fish studies, according to a news release from the city of Marysville.
Marysville, through its science team, will conduct fish sampling on Thursday from 1-9 p.m.
The effort is part of a study of the water quality and nutrients in the lake.
Understanding the fish species and the quantity of fish in the lake will help with developing a long-term management plan to improve the lake’s health, according to a release.
On Thursday, scientists will shock the lake at several locations with a mild electric current to bring fish to the surface for analysis.
The technique is commonly used to study fisheries in California. The fish will be returned to the lake and are expected to survive.
In 2019, the city launched a study of the water quality of the lake.
A committee made up of representatives from the Marysville City Council and Yuba Water Agency will review alternatives in late April for improving water quality based on the upcoming study and recommend next steps to the city council, according to the release.
Recreational activities at the lake can resume on Friday.