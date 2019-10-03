The Marysville City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to deny a request to authorize the privately-funded repair and testing of the Yuba River/Ellis Lake pump facility.
The reasoning behind the vote according to councilman Bill Simmons was that that Yuba Water Agency has a plan in place to move forward on improving the water quality with Ellis Lake.
Simmons, the lone dissenting vote, said YWA board chairman Brent Hastey made a statement at the meeting that the agency will test the pump at some point in order to move forward with the next step.
Currently, there’s an ad-hoc committee to discuss a host of other alternatives, including testing the pumps at Ellis Lake, Hastey said.
Hastey said the water agency is assisting the city to help turnaround the facility and “make Ellis Lake a place where people want to be.”
He says there are many alternatives, including pumping water from the river and instituting a type of aeration program.
Hastey also said the agency is looking for individuals who are specialists in shallow water city lakes.
“We want to find the best solution possible to make Ellis Lake a jewel again,” Hastey said.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa, a member of the ad-hoc committee, echoed Hastey’s statement, saying that the city of Marysville is fortunate to have a good partner in the water agency to find the best appropriate maneuver concerning the current state of Ellis Lake.
“I think the public is frustrated, we’re frustrated (because) we want to improve the lake,” Samayoa said. “The water agency is committed to bringing in the experts to give us the best solution. We all have the same goal.”
Samayoa said a possible solution might be getting a new pump or re-engineering the current one or finding an entirely different location for the pump.
He said one of the reasons the city elected to stop using the pump was that it wasn’t deep enough and it was “sucking sand.”
“It might need to be placed somewhere else,” Samayoa said.
Simmons said the request was brought forward purely as a way to expedite the process.
“I didn’t feel we had time to wait on the water agency,” he said. “I fell on deaf ears. That’s what democracy is all about. They voted (for) what they thought was right … I support the vote.”