An Adventist Health/Rideout emergency physician is being recognized by the American College of Emergency Physicians for his lengthy medical career.
Kashmir Singh began working at what was then Rideout Hospital in 1989 and has served as an emergency physician for the past 36 years.
Next month, Singh will be presented with the tenure award during the annual ACEP Career Section meeting in Denver, Colo.
“I do feel really good about this after finding that only one person got this award this year in the entire United States,” Singh said.
Singh is known for known for his clinical excellence, compassion for patients and sense of humor, said his son Ranvir Singh, who nominated his father for this award.
Kashmir Singh said he likes the challenges and lifestyle of emergency medicine and has enjoyed the work for years.
“(The) best part of my job is helping people in an emergency in my own community,” Kashmir Singh said.
In addition to his medical expertise, Kashmir Singh said he has also served on several committees at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital over the years.
“I was the president of Emergency Associates of Sutter and Yuba, medical corporation that staffed (the) emergency room until 2003,” Kashmir Singh said.
Kashmir Singh grew up in a small village in Punjab, India, called Rakran Dhaha, where he attended a school for the first five grades. He said the school he attended had only one to two teachers for all grade levels.
Ranvir Singh said his father was an avid student from a young age, driven by the desire to improve the lives of his family.
“He did not allow the lack of electricity in the village to impede him as he studied next to candle light,” Ranvir Singh said.
Kashmir Singh went on to Medical College Amritsar for his medical training because, he said, it was reputable college about 100 miles from his village.
Ranvir Singh said his father left India after completing medical school in 1975 and began postgraduate training in the United Kingdom shortly after.
After completing his education, Kashmir Singh immigrated to the states in 1980 began his residency in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Once established in the U.S., Kashmir Singh started a family and was able to sponsor his mother, father and siblings and help them get established in America.
Two out of his three children now work as emergency physicians themselves and Kashmir Singh said he is proud of his children for going into the same field.
His daughter, Sukhvir Singh, said her father was actually surprised when she decided to pursue a career as an emergency physician.
“He never said ‘you should be an emergency physician like me,’” Sukhvir Singh said. “But he always seemed to like his job and never brought his work home with him and never seemed stressed about work. He made it seem very appealing.”
Sukhvir Singh said her father always encouraged her to further her education.
“It’s a long road to become an emergency physician and he supported me throughout,” Sakhvir Singh said.
“Training can be brutal, physically and emotionally, and it has been wonderful to have someone so close who has gone through the same thing to provide support,” Ranvir Singh said.
Now semi-retired, Kashmir Singh said he has cut back his work schedule and would like to travel.
“My dad has always been a bit of an adventurer and is full of curiosity,” Ranvir Singh said. “He has had many hobbies through the decades including music, jet skiing, snow skiing, flying airplanes, traveling and gardening. He loves jokes and to this day still has new ones whenever we see each other.”