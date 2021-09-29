In an effort to support California’s energy grid in times of extreme stress, two temporary mobile emergency power generating units totaling 60 megawatts were installed at the Greenleaf Unit 1 site in Yuba City.
The addition of the temporary units at the gas power plant is in response to an emergency request from the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) to access additional generation, the Appeal previously reported.
“We are asking for the authority now so that it is in place to protect grid reliability through summer when excessive heat in California and the west may continue, and through the remainder of fire season,” CAISO senior public information officer Vonette Fontaine previously told the Appeal.
In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration directed the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to work with the California Energy Commission (CEC) to develop additional energy capacity to reduce the impacts of drought, wildfires, and extreme heat waves.
“DWR’s expertise as the fourth largest power producer in California allowed us to work quickly with the CEC, the California Independent System Operator, and our regional partners in Yuba City and Roseville to bring these units online,” said DWR Deputy Director for the State Water Project Ted Craddock in a news release. “DWR is proud to play a role in safeguarding the state’s energy grid and doing everything possible to avoid power shortages and outages as a result of climate-induced conditions.”
The project cost for the four temporary units (two in Yuba City and two in Roseville) is $196 million which will be paid for through emergency funds. The units will be available until Dec. 31, 2023, according to the release.
Upon removal of the mobile generation units, electrical interconnection infrastructure will be used to integrate some 50 megawatts of battery storage, the Appeal previously reported.
“These temporary generators are an important last resort resource that can be relied on to support electricity reliability across California during grid emergencies,” said CEC Commissioner Siva Gunda in the release. “The state’s energy agencies are committed to ongoing monitoring of these facilities in coordination with DWR and local partners to ensure any impacts are accounted for.”