Construction of an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals at the Life Building Center in Marysville is nearing completion, with work expected to be wrapped up by next month.
Once completed, the shelter will provide up to 25 beds for homeless men and women, as well bathrooms with showers, laundry facilities and a storage area. The location of the facility at the Life Building Center was strategic because it will allow those staying there to access crucial services onsite, including case management, life building skills, social services, veteran resources and job skill resources.
Project organizer Joseph Hale, who is also the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said the project has been moving forward despite some hold ups due to COVID-19.
“With everything going on, it’s been difficult to coordinate with some of our subcontractors for some of the work,” he said. “Another issue we’ve run into is with PG&E, which has been overwhelmed and been experiencing staffing shortages. We were originally supposed to get power switched on a few weeks ago, but they’ve had to reschedule a couple times, so we will get a generator in the meantime to keep the timeline going. We are trying to adjust and do what we can.”
The shelter will be located in the upstairs portion of the building and will be split into two dorms with bunk beds.
There will also be an ADA compliant room downstairs. Hale said they plan to upgrade the facility’s kitchen as well.
“We are also putting in a high-level camera system around the facility, in partnership with Marysville Police Department,” he said. “The cameras will cover the area from the Habitat building to the Life Building Center, with cameras that activate on motion and have night vision and zoom capability. We want to keep the neighborhood as safe as possible.”
The work is estimated to cost around $350,000 and is being funded through grants from the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium and Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter.
“There are multiple benefits to the project,” Hale said. “It benefits homeless individuals by giving them a place where they can stay and receive counseling and other services. It gives the police department a place to house individuals overnight if needed.
A lot of people also take up resources at the hospital when they need a place to stay overnight, even if they are healthy, so we are also partnering with Adventist Health.”
Crews are currently installing a firewall at the shelter and are expected to complete the work this week.
Over the coming weeks, crews will tidy up electrical wiring, correct some framing issues and insulate the building, Hale said.
Once that is completed, they will install flooring and other elements like the toilets and sinks.
Hale said they hope to complete work by early June.
After that, they will work to furnish the building before opening.