Healthcare professionals all across the world are saving lives daily with their work in the fight against coronavirus. In some communities they’re considered the single greatest force that the country can muster to stop the spread of COVID-19 and end the pandemic.
As of now, Adventist Health/Rideout’s Emergency Department director, Theresa Hyer, said each day’s work is not that much different than during a pre-coronavirus shift.
“The day is not that much different from a duties’ perspective, other than we have fewer patients overall since we’re rescheduling all elective and non-urgent procedures,” Hyer said in a statement.
The Emergency Dept. is sectioned off into two parts -- respiratory and non-respiratory.
“Staff are assigned to one side or the other and remain on their assigned side for the duration of their shift,” Hyer said. “Certainly there is an increased level of anxiety because of the contagious nature of this virus, but our team is strong and holding up well.”
In the event anyone within the healthcare system exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, Hyer said, the protocol is to not report to work and immediately get tested.
“Returning to work is determined on a case-by-case basis, which is based on the test result and clinical symptoms, Hyer said.
Hyer said the staff assigned to care for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients uses an isolation process that resembles precautions for other infectious diseases like influenza or meningitis.
“The biggest difference is the number of patients under this type of isolation, (coupled) with the anxiety surrounding caring for patients with this novel virus,” Hyer said.
Despite an increase in anxiety and fear, Hyer said motivation to work remains high amongst the staff within the Emergency Department at Adventist Health/Rideout.
Hyer said the staff maintains a “commitment to the health and well-being of all.”