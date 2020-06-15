An employee of a business in Yuba City was arrested for allegedly stealing over $100,000 within the last two years, according to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
John Hammond, 46, was arrested on Thursday after sheriff’s office detectives conducted an investigation. The owner of New Legend Inc. reported that an employee had embezzled money from the company.
Hammond was arrested at the business and booked into Sutter County Jail for embezzlement. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, his bail was set at $0 and he was released shortly after his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for August, according to the release.