Negotiations over a new contract have been ongoing between the Yuba County Employees Association and county officials since January. The employees’ contracts ended on June 30, but negotiators from both sides plan to meet again today in hopes of striking a deal.
The main hold up to this point has been with the association’s request for relief for social workers and other essential workers who have been working 6-7 days a week throughout the COVID-19 pandemic without being properly compensated, said Ramona Mallonee, a 30-year county employee and president of the YCEA.
Members of the YCEA rallied in front of the Health and Human Services Department building on Wednesday between 12:30-1:30 p.m. as a way to show their support for their colleagues. The Health and Human Services building houses essential workers from Adult Protective Services, Child Protect Services, Health Services, Social Services and Veterans Services.
“To us, it seems that the people helping the most vulnerable of our community – our social workers – there hasn’t been any relief for them,” Mallonee said. “We’ve asked for compensation for the social workers or anyone who has to work seven days a week. No one is trying to gouge the county, but maybe there are ways where we could provide some extra comp time for them to make them feel they are appreciated for their loyalty and the fact they’ve worked around the clock on different instances. It shouldn’t be a hard thing to do. We feel it’s important enough to hold (contract talks up) if it’s for them.”
Mallonee said representatives from all five of the employee units represented by the YCEA were in attendance to show their support for the essential workers.
Now, both union representatives and county negotiators will meet with the purpose of coming to an agreement on a tentative contract. If that happens, YCEA members would vote on it before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors would have a chance to pass the contract.
“We support all of our county employees and have continued to do so through the negotiations process,” said Russ Brown, communications coordinator for Yuba County. “Our goal is to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.”
While Wednesday’s demonstration was just as much about showing the county that union members are serious, Mallonee said, it was also to send a message to employees that the YCEA is there for them.
“I’ve appreciated working for this county. It’s been a great county to work for,” Mallonee said. “Our staffing has had its ups and downs, and we’ve been through it all with the county, and we’ve always been able to work together to find a fair contract. I’m really optimistic that’s what will happen tomorrow.”