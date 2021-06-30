The Yuba River Endowment donated $10,000 last week to the Yuba-Sutter Fair and Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation to help with operating costs associated with the annual junior livestock auction.
The endowment is a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers who have a right to water that flows on the Yuba River. Using proceeds from water transfer sales, the endowment has donated over $200,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veteran’s support, and other local efforts.
“We are honored to have the support of our Yuba County farmers again this year,” said Yuba-Sutter Fair CEO Dave Dillabo in a press release. “The overwhelming success of last year’s virtual auction and show was in large part due to the endowment’s financial support. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
The Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction was developed to educate junior exhibitors in livestock marketing. The sale is made up of market animals that are selected, fed and shown by 4-H and FFA members.
“The junior livestock auction is an excellent example of youth organizations and local businesses working together to improve and promote the history of agriculture in the Yuba-Sutter area,” said Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation President Johanna Lassaga in a press release.
Endowment board member Michael Filice said the organization’s motto is “Local Farmers Giving Back,” so investing money back into the community, and specifically into agricultural education and future farmers, just made sense. He said it is important for endowment members to make sure agriculture stays strong for generations to come.
The 2021 Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held on Saturday at the fairgrounds in Yuba City, where over 350 lots were expected to be auctioned for sale.