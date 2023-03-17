As part of its continued effort in supporting FFA and other farm initiatives, Yuba River Endowment presented a donation of $10,000 on Tuesday to Paragon Collegiate Academy in Marysville for its middle school FFA program.
Officials with the endowment said half of the funds will be dedicated to cover out-of-pocket expenses for FFA students who attend competitions and the other half will help with overall program expenses.
According to the endowment, Paragon and Bear River Middle School are the only middle school FFA programs in Yuba County.
“The funds for Paragon FFA will go towards farm supplies, jackets and travel costs for their 49 FFA students to participate in upcoming field trips and state competition,” officials said.
Over the past three months, the Yuba River Endowment also has presented similar donations to the Wheatland High School FFA, Lindhurst High School FFA, Marysville High School FFA and Bear River Middle School FFA.
“It’s been a great start for our Paragon Collegiate Academy FFA program, all 49 of our seventh and eighth graders are now involved,” FFA advisor Kimberly King said in a statement. “The Yuba River Endowment funding will allow us to participate in more field day events, and build out our floral program infrastructure in our new greenhouse.”
The Yuba River Endowment is composed of farmers who transfer a portion of the water they use to drought-stricken areas of the state. Part of the proceeds from these water transfers goes to the endowment, officials said. Since forming in 2019, the endowment has donated more than $500,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veterans support, and more, officials said.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back,’” local farmer and Yuba River Endowment President Al Lassaga said in a statement. “Our board is made up of representatives from eight different Yuba County regions, from Browns Valley to Wheatland. Investing our money back into our community, and specifically into agricultural education and our future farmers, just makes sense. We want to make sure agriculture stays strong in Yuba County for generations to come.”