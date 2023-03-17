As part of its continued effort in supporting FFA and other farm initiatives, Yuba River Endowment presented a donation of $10,000 on Tuesday to Paragon Collegiate Academy in Marysville for its middle school FFA program.

Officials with the endowment said half of the funds will be dedicated to cover out-of-pocket expenses for FFA students who attend competitions and the other half will help with overall program expenses.

