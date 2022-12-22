In its continued effort to support area FFA programs, the Yuba River Endowment made another donation recently to an area school.
On Wednesday, Lindhurst High School FFA advisor Meaghan Alvarez and FFA student-leaders Alanna Whitlock, Ella Peterson and Erika Rivera-Vargas were presented with a $40,000 donation for the school’s FFA program from representatives of the Yuba River Endowment, a nonprofit organization created by farmers in Yuba County for the benefit of the county’s residents.
The money donated to the Lindhurst FFA will go toward infrastructure improvement costs and travel costs for its 220 students to participate in upcoming field trips and a state competition, officials said.
“Lindhurst is so special. I am one of the many teachers and staff here who went to school here, went away to get our degrees, but chose to come back and serve this community we love,” Alvarez said in a statement. “Our Lindhurst FFA students have amazing hearts and are capable of accomplishing so much. These funds are going to allow them to take part in more field trips, explore more college campuses, and better hone their leadership skills before they graduate.”
Recently, the Yuba River Endowment has made several significant monetary donations to area schools and programs in Yuba County. Representatives with the nonprofit said a portion of the proceeds from water transfers are what contribute to Yuba River Endowment’s ability to give back to the community.
Since its formation in late 2019, representatives for Yuba River Endowment said more than $450,000 has been donated to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veterans support and more.
“We recently toured the Lindhurst High ag facilities and talked with some of their impressive FFA leadership students,” local farmer and Yuba River Endowment Board Member Mike Filice said in a statement. “They are truly accomplishing great things, but are limited due to lack of funds to get projects like their greenhouse and plasma cutter up and running. Our board wants to ensure that all FFA programs in Yuba County stay strong and thrive. Hopefully these funds will give Lindhurst the foundation they need to continue to do great things.”
In addition to donations, the Yuba River Endowment’s 2023 scholarship application is now available at www.farmersgivingback.com.
“Any graduating senior from a Yuba County high school, or any Yuba County resident who will be attending a college or trade school next year, is eligible to apply. The application deadline is January 31, 2023,” officials said.