In its continued effort to support area FFA programs, the Yuba River Endowment made another donation recently to an area school.

On Wednesday, Lindhurst High School FFA advisor Meaghan Alvarez and FFA student-leaders Alanna Whitlock, Ella Peterson and Erika Rivera-Vargas were presented with a $40,000 donation for the school’s FFA program from representatives of the Yuba River Endowment, a nonprofit organization created by farmers in Yuba County for the benefit of the county’s residents.

Tags

Recommended for you