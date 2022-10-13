Ribbon.jpg

Karen Duggin, an advocate with Casa de Esperanza, ties a purple ribbon around a post on the 5th Street Bridge in Yuba City on Oct. 6 in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

 Courtesy of Casa de Esperanza

Victim advocates with Casa de Esperanza recently lined purple ribbons on the 5th Street Bridge in Yuba City in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

Casa de Esperanza, or House of Hope, is a nonprofit shelter serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in Yuba City. It has been providing services to Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties since 1977. The shelter also offers its services to those stationed at Beale Air Force Base.

Tags

Recommended for you