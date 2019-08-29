A small school district had a big increase in enrollment this year.
Nicole Newman, superintendent of the Wheatland Union High School District, said there are 890 students enrolled so far this year, compared to 780 for the 2018-19 school year, an increase of 110.
Part of the change comes from the re-opening of a community day high school – the district had a day school that was closed for about two years. Also, the Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School opened in March.
“Kids that don’t work well in a comprehensive high school -- we would lose them to independent study or charter schools,” Newman said. “... This year, I think a lot of it (increase in enrollment) has to do with kids not leaving us to go to other districts.”
She worked with two teachers, one of whom is now the vice principal of Wheatland Union High School and the other who is now principal of the continuation high school, to open it.
Also accounting for some of the increase, Newman said, is the change in leadership of the district -- she has an open-door policy and tries to make herself accessible. The district has also hired a new counselor to have more support for the students.
“Facilities has been our biggest struggle,” she said of the challenges with the increased enrollment.
She said they have been able to put up some walls to make one classroom into two.
Also, three portable classrooms were donated to the district for the continuation high school – which is on the Wheatland Union High School campus.