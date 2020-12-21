Area residents have until next month to comment on an environmental report outlining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plans to relocate utility infrastructure as part of the ongoing Marysville Ring Levee project. The report was released recently.
The draft supplemental environmental assessment covers the current phases of work — Phase 2B and 3 — which will upgrade portions of the existing levee south of First Street, north and west of the Yuba River, and east of A Street, 12th Street and Highway 20.
Utility relocations were necessary to complete the work. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already released an environmental document for the project last year, but because of the design changes, a supplemental environmental report was required. As part of that process, the public has an opportunity to review and provide feedback about the project.
Feedback on the proposed changes is due by Jan. 11. To view the documents, go to www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Marysville-Ring-Levee/.