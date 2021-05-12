The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced a settlement with Bear River Supply Inc., based in Rio Oso, that will see the company pay $50,578 as a penalty to resolve the agency’s findings that it produced pesticides in an unregistered establishment, distributed and sold misbranded pesticides and failed to maintain equipment properly.
The EPA said the company has since corrected the violations.
“Pesticide manufacturers must be registered to produce pesticides, properly label products and ensure pesticide loading areas have proper secondary containment to prevent chemical releases,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest enforcement and compliance assurance director, in a press release. “Pesticide manufacturers that do not comply with federal law will face significant penalties.”
The violations were discovered during a series of inspections conducted by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and EPA at two separate facilities in Rio Oso. Inspectors reportedly found that “Vistaspray 440 Spray Oil” and “Roundup PowerMax” were being repackaged and distributed with improper labeling. They also determined the company was producing pesticides in a facility that was not registered with EPA, and inspectors found that a secondary containment unit and loading pad – both used to contain potential spills – were inadequate.
Federal law requires pesticide manufacturers to register their facilities and annually report production, which provides information on the quantities of pesticides produced and distributed. In addition, the number assigned to the establishment must appear on the label.
Reports and labeling requirements allow the tracking of pesticide products back to the companies that produce them and are necessary to ensure safe management and distribution of the pesticides, according to the EPA.