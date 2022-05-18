Dean Estabrook, who taught choral music for the Yuba City Unified School District for more than 30 years, was recently honored with the Jane Sarah Roberts Award for his lifetime dedication to music and music education in the region.
The award, presented annually by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, is named after Jane Roberts, a “longtime pillar” of the music community in the Yuba-Sutter area, a “strong supporter” of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and a former concertmaster with the Yuba Sutter Symphony, according to Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society.
“The Jane Sarah Roberts Award was created by the Oratorio Society to honor those who have dedicated a lifetime to promoting choral and orchestral music in our community,” Kersting said.
Estabrook, who retired from teaching in 1997, was “especially known for his high-quality choral program at Yuba City High School,” Kersting said.
After his retirement, Estabrook remained active as a musician. He was involved with the Yuba Sutter Symphony, was a music adjudicator in Northern and Central California, was a published composer of choral and bell choir music, was the choral director at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church for 10 years, and was a conductor with the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society Chorus and the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale.
“He is widely respected throughout our area as a music educator, mentor, coach, and director,” Kersting said.
Previous Jane Sarah Roberts Award winners include Richard Morrissey in 2018, Ingrid Gaston in 2019, and Phil Gardner in 2020.
Estabrook has choral compositions and arrangements that were published by Sound Music Publications and handbell compositions published by From The Top Music.
“A crowning achievement is to have had handbell pieces played by the Salt Lake LDS Tabernacle Handbell choir on international television on two different occasions,” Kersting said.