After an evacuation order was put in place early last week for the residents of Lovey’s Landing in Sutter County due to flooding fears, that order was officially lifted on Saturday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the order was issued because of potential flooding from the Sacramento River as a result of storms that were expected to move through the region.
“The Sacramento River is expected to rise above the 65-foot elevation at the Colusa Bridge by 11 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday), the historic elevation where the trailer park begins to flood,” the sheriff’s office said on social media last week. “This requires the power to be shut off to the park for public safety concerns. Sheriff's deputies began notifying residents of the trailer park last week and have been working to assist with temporary relocation efforts.”
Smallwood confirmed that along with the evacuation order being lifted, power was restored to the residents.
“While reports show the water levels decreasing in the Sacramento River, we ask community members to continue to remain aware – and prepared – should there be any sudden changes,” Smallwood said in an email to the Appeal. “If the water levels increase threatening the power source, we will shut off the power and issue another evacuation order. We know this is a difficult time for our communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our residents safe, as well as informed.”
On Jan 8, Lovey’s Landing residents also were ordered to evacuate the area due to potential flooding from the Sacramento River. After a break in the weather after prolonged winter storms, that order was lifted on Jan. 18.