Evacuations were ordered Thursday for some residents of Colusa County considered vulnerable to the effects of the LNU Lightning Complex fires that have been burning in Lake, Yolo, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties since Aug. 15.
According to a release issued by CalFire, all areas and residents west of State Route 16, south of State Route 20 and east of the Colusa/Lake county line were ordered to evacuate immediately. All areas and residents north of the Colusa/Yolo County line, east of State Route 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road and south of the dead end of Spring Valley Road were also ordered to evacuate Thursday.
An evacuation warning was also issued Thursday for all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 16, extending east to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
On Wednesday evening, the mandatory evacuation warnings had also been called for the area northwest of State Route 20 and west of Bear Valley Road to the Colusa County Line and south of Brim Road, including Wilbur Springs and Wilbur Hot Springs, according to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Wilbur Springs residents, including Wilbur Hot Springs Resort, are being warned of the potential for the fire to jump the fire line and encroach into the community,” it was stated in the release.
“All residents in the warning area are being advised to be prepared to evacuate should this occur.”
Any residents of the area may choose to evacuate at any time before that occurs, according to the release, and CalFire will continue to monitor the situation to provide advanced notice of evacuation orders should they become necessary.
As of Thursday afternoon, CalFire reported that the Hennessey Fire - comprised of several fires burning in Napa and Lake counties - had burned 303,155 acres and was 33 percent contained.
The Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County accounts for the rest of the burned acreage in the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
The Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 55,353 acres as of Thursday and was just 19 percent contained. The Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 97 percent contained.
To date, five deaths and four injuries have been reported in the complex, 30,500 structures have been threatened, 1,080 structures have been destroyed and 272 structures have been damaged.
For more information about current fire conditions and evacuation plans, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/17/lnu-lightning-complex-includes-hennessey-gamble-15-10-spanish-markley-13-4-11-16-walbridge/.
Anyone with special needs or needs assistance placing livestock can call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 458-0200.