Evacuation orders for the Frenchtown Fire in the Dobbins area were lifted around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 45 acres and was 95 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit public information officer Mary Eldridge.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Seward Lane, west of Dobbins in Yuba County. The Zone Haven evacuation alert system described the area under evacuation as forested with dispersed homes and buildings. On Tuesday evening, air resources were over the fire, the sheriff’s office was evacuating residents, and the California Highway Patrol was closing roads.
Camper Lane, La Place Lane, Clark Ranch Road, Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way, and Brett Way were all under mandatory evacuation orders on Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that all evacuation orders had been lifted, roadways were open and that all residents could return to their homes. The department advised nonresidents to stay out of the area as fire personnel and equipment remained in the area.
YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams said 875 residents were under mandatory evacuation, 664 were under an evacuation advisory, and 49 were under an evacuation warning.
Eldridge said firefighters remained on the scene on Wednesday and would continue working to extinguish the fire for the next several days. She said possibly one structure was damaged in the fire but it is unknown whether the structure is a residence, barn or outbuilding.
“There is a lot of brush out there,” Eldridge said.
She said the area also has steep terrain, which was making it difficult for crews. Firefighters will continue mop up work, which includes targeting hotspots and bigger timber to make sure the fire is completely extinguished.
“This will go on for days and days,” Eldridge said. “They will continue to patrol to make sure the fire is extinguished.”