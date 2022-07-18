Cal Fire firefighters responded to a 25-acre vegetation fire in Dobbins in Yuba County early Monday evening and advised that evacuations were underway for those possibly in danger due to the “rapid” spread of the blaze.
According to social media posts made by the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit, firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire near Winding Way in Dobbins. Shortly after 5 p.m., the fire had burned about 25 acres and had a “rapid rate of spread.”
“Additional resources on order. Evacuations underway,” the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit said on its Facebook page. “Go to the Yuba County zone haven site for more evacuation information.”
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said mutual aid had been called in.