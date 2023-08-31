An intimate group of Yuba-Sutter area leaders and community members gathered Wednesday night at The City Cafe in Yuba City for an event to help support Beale Air Force Base airmen and their upcoming ball in September.

In association with the Beale Military Liaison Council, a local nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for programs that support the base and its airmen, John Cassidy, John Morrison and Chase Morrison organized a special five-course dining event at the restaurant on Plumas Street.

