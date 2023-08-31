An intimate group of Yuba-Sutter area leaders and community members gathered Wednesday night at The City Cafe in Yuba City for an event to help support Beale Air Force Base airmen and their upcoming ball in September.
In association with the Beale Military Liaison Council, a local nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for programs that support the base and its airmen, John Cassidy, John Morrison and Chase Morrison organized a special five-course dining event at the restaurant on Plumas Street.
With the help of co-owner Toni Ruiz, guests were treated to a special meal prepared by “Chef Dan” that highlighted locally grown produce and seasonings. The courses included a chilled peach soup with fresh goat cheese, a Caesar salad with jumbo shrimp and parmesan crisp, roasted bone marrow with toasted brioche bread, a seared scallop with a mint pea puree, braised short rib and duck with a cream polenta, and a dark chocolate cheesecake that was presented with various other chocolates. Each dish also was paired with a specific wine.
Cassidy, the former CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union, said all revenue generated from the fundraiser would help fund the 2023 Beale Air Force Base Ball at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland.
“This is their first opportunity since 2020 to be able to hold this Team Beale special event,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Over 600 attendees are expected to attend and funding goes to help offset costs for this function making it more affordable for the airmen to attend.”
Along with craft cocktails, appetizers and a fine dining experience, guests also were welcomed to the event with music by Virgil Atkinson and David Toledo.
The food at the event highlighted the talented work done by City Cafe staff and the unique experience that Ruiz provides at the restaurant.
Earlier this year, Ruiz and co-owner Tyler Tamagni took over ownership of what was The City Club. Along with taking over the restaurant, Ruiz and her son, Tamagni, took on the task of expanding the business’ footprint with the acquisition and renovation of the old Yuba City Florist shop next door.
“This building will mainly be used for overflow and private parties and down the line we have some other fun ideas,” Ruiz previously told the Appeal. “And downstairs will be turned into a prep kitchen which will enable us to do a lot more prep work for both the restaurant and our catering.”
Ruiz previously managed Kaffe T Latta on Plumas Street in Yuba CIty from 2000 to 2010. Tamagni used to assist Ruiz in her catering endeavors and has managed several prominent restaurants including Pasquini’s in Live Oak and Tres Hombres Long Bar & Grill in Chico. Both come from an organic farming background with a homestead in Gridley, which has worked to support their love of quality ingredients, the Appeal previously reported.