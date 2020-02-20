It’s been four months since a suspected drunken driver ran over California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Officer David Gordon at the Lomo Crossing along Highway 99 outside of Yuba City.
Gordon, who has been in recovery ever since, is finally ready to return home, and Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter is organizing a hero’s welcome to greet him.
“Our plan is to line the street and wave as they drive by on their way home,” said Back the Badge President Stacy Runyen. “We are asking people to bring their flags, signs and blue line gear to show their support for him and his family.”
The plan is to line Lincoln Road in Yuba City between Martin Court and Petty Court. Diamond Limousine Service has provided the family a ride home from UC Davis Medical Center, where Gordon has been receiving treatment since the incident that occurred on Oct. 19.
Gordon was stationed at the railroad crossing last October directing traffic due to a malfunctioning crossing sign when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be driven by Lucas Nelson. The suspect allegedly attempted to flee the scene after striking Gordon before another CHP officer apprehended him. Nelson has since been charged with and pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony DUI, hit and run, and resisting arrest.
Gordon was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital. He suffered broken legs and an arm, internal bleeding, multiple pelvis fractures, a broken jaw and broken shoulder blade, among other injuries.
He spent 53 days in the hospital’s ICU before he was transitioned into his own room.
Runyen said today’s event will likely take place between 1-1:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to check the group’s Facebook page (@BackTheBadgeYubaSutter) beforehand in case the time of arrival changes.