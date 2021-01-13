The Church of Glad Tidings in Live Oak is planning a three-day conference this weekend that will revolve around empowering attendees to stand their ground against “liberalism and egregious government overreach,” according to event fliers.
The Brave and Free Conference, which will also be streamed live online, is moving forward in spite of state restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19.
Church representatives did not respond to calls or emails regarding the event as of publication. The church posted on Facebook that they are expecting a sell-out crowd.
“Also, masks are NOT required, as it’s been proven over and over again that they IN NO WAY LIMIT THE SPREAD OF ANY VIRAL INFECTIONS, and are very unhealthy to the wearers,” the church said in response to a Facebook comment.
Planned speakers will include Constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall and her husband, JC; Judy Mikovits, author and (discredited by some) former research scientist who was featured in the controversial film “Plandemic”; Lenka Koloma, author and reported founder of the Freedom to Breathe Agency, which was highlighted by the U.S. Department of Justice for circulating fraudulent mask exemption cards; Peggy Hall, activist and founder of “The Healthy American;” Leigh Dundas, attorney; and Christo Hartman.
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) were also invited to speak but had not confirmed their involvement as of Wednesday afternoon.
Discussion topics include “exposing the lies of bully government and media”; “COVID-19 and vaccines - exposing medical fraud”; how attendees can “fight back” to protect their liberties; what they need to know about the Constitution and their freedoms; parental rights; “fake news”; and information for small businesses.
Events on Friday will run between 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday will see events all day between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., along with lunch and dinner buffets. Sunday’s agenda runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Later that day, an “Open for Business Seminar” will run from 1:30-5 p.m., though the seminar costs $125 to attend.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she was not consulted regarding the conference, though her team does not approve or deny such events. She said she has concerns about residents attending any gathering outside of their own household where there is a high risk of transmission, especially large gatherings.
“Like any big holiday, if you attend a large gathering, you should stay home and away from more vulnerable family members for two weeks following the event to ensure that you do not inadvertently infect them since you are still very infectious without displaying any symptoms,” Luu said. “You may also consider getting tested for COVID-19. If you develop any symptoms concerning for COVID-19, stay home and arrange for testing.”