The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Council with support from Yuba County Health and Human Services will hold an event Friday in solidarity with victims of child abuse.
As part of the council’s effort to boost awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month, community partners are being asked to “sound alarms, bells, and sirens” at noon on Friday.
“We are asking Yuba County schools, first responders, and churches to help make some noise,” William Bradley, Media and Community Engagement specialist for Yuba County Health and Human Services, said in an email. “Sounding alarms, sirens, and bells in solidarity for victims of child abuse. After 10 seconds of noise we ask our partners to also observe a 30 second moment of silence for victims.”
Bradley said the event, called Ring Out Against Child Abuse, was designed to put focus on Child Abuse Prevention Month. He said those that participate are encouraged to post their activities on social media using the #YubaRingsOut hashtag and sending a copy of their footage to hhsd_outreach@co.yuba.ca.us to be included in a “Thank-You” video.