The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on small business owners. The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is organizing an event this month to encourage residents to get out and support them.
The chamber is partnering with two dozen restaurants, wineries and breweries for the Yuba-Sutter Eats event.
“Our hope is that local businesses will have record sales over the weekend by having a lot more people dining in and taking out,” said Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders. “The ultimate goal is to bring more customers into our restaurants.”
Sanders said local businesses that haven’t had to close their doors have had to make adjustments throughout the pandemic to survive. While all have been impacted, the restaurant industry has taken one of the biggest hits.
“I’m pleasantly surprised by how well some of our businesses are doing, though they’ve had to cut a lot of expenses to survive this. We have a pretty good number of businesses doing well under the circumstances, but that’s not to discount those that are absolutely struggling,” she said.
Both Yuba and Sutter counties have invested state and federal funding back into the community to help businesses keep their doors open, which has been extremely helpful, Sanders said. With so much uncertainty moving forward and the potential to be moved back into the state’s most restrictive tier, Sanders said the chamber is doing what it can to continue supporting local businesses, and one way to do that is by encouraging people to eat, shop and buy within the area.
The chamber created a Yuba-Sutter Eats Virtual Guide to give residents a template of options to choose from for the event, planned for the weekend of Nov. 13-15. The guide highlights where the business is located, the dates it will be participating in the event, what dining options they are currently allowing and their respective promotional offers.
“The idea is to let people make their own plans for the weekend, the virtual guide just shows them what’s available,” Sanders said.
In addition to brick and mortar, the event will see food truck events over the weekend between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City on Nov. 14 and at Washington Square Park in Marysville on Nov. 15.
“We have great sponsors that helped us with this. Our business community has been amazing and the folks that supported this effort. Those businesses that have weathered the storm better than others have stepped up and are supporting those that have struggled. You can see that through the virtual guide’s sponsors list,” Sanders said.
More information about the event can be found on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s website — https://www.yubasutterchamber.com/yuba-sutter-eats. To view the Yuba-Sutter Eats Virtual Guide, visithttps://bit.ly/2I7EdGq.
“There’s lots of specials that restaurants are offering, so start planning your weekend,” Sanders said. “Do something different. Try something you haven’t tried before. Get out there and experience dining in the Yuba-Sutter area.”