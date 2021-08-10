Area children got a head start to the school year Sunday in Marysville at a back to school event aimed at providing needed school supplies and more for those in need.
In collaboration with Peacefully Me, Upper Cuts Barber Shop, Restoration Development Corporation and other community agencies and organizations, the 10th annual Son Fest “Back to School” Extravaganza was able to provide hundreds of backpacks and other supplies to students in the community, along with free haircuts.
“Today we have over 500 (backpacks),” said Kyisha Smalling, community organizer and co-founder of Son Fest.
Smalling said events like this are essential for times like these.
“It means a lot,” said Smalling. “With everything economically right now and everything going on with the pandemic, to be able to spread a little bit of positivity is key. Economically a lot of people are still struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, so being able to provide those means for your children is sometimes very hard.”
Although she’s not in that situation now, Smalling said she could relate to those who find it hard to provide everything they can for their children.
“I’ve been a part of the working poor as well,” said Smalling. “I’ve been fortunate to become a small business owner in this last year, but not everyone has that opportunity. I feel like for some children, that small thing can make a big difference for the beginning of their school year.”
One of those families benefiting from the generosity of Smalling and the Son Fest event was Liz Cummings. She said the event meant a lot to her and her two children, Khloe, 6, and Justice, 8.
“I think it’s awesome that being that I’m on unemployment that it’s helping me financially,” said Cummings. “I’m blessed. To see that they’re giving out haircuts and all that, I think it’s awesome.”
Smalling said she has built up relationships within the community to be able to hold events like this and the city of Marysville was able to provide the space for Sunday’s giveaway.
“The city of Marysville gave us the space today for free,” said Smalling. “This was good because we’re hoping to turn into a nonprofit organization to be able to provide some students scholarships as well.”
Besides school supplies and haircuts, representatives from the Sutter County Library were also on hand to give away books provided by the public and grant funding.
“We’re here to give out books to the community,” said Chalese Eggleston, children’s service coordinator for the Sutter County Library. “We’re promoting reading and literacy in general. With being closed for construction, we really want to push books out into the community and get kids reading. That’s the ultimate goal. We want people to be able to read even if they don’t have access to the building right now.”
The first day of school for students in the Marysville Joint Unified School District is today (Wednesday).