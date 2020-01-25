In celebration of the 550th birthday of the founder of the religious faith Sikhism, there will be a special presentation on Jan. 30 in Marysville.
The Sikh Community of Yuba-Sutter, in collaboration with the Yuba Sutter Arts Council, is presenting a celebration of the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism.
The free celebration and presentation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville.
“Our goal is to bring awareness,” organizer Tej Maan said. “Sikhs comprise a large population of this area, and we want our neighbors to know who we are. And I think by bringing awareness you eliminate differences.”
The event will start with Punjabi snacks and refreshments like samosas and chai, and then feature a documentary about the history of Nanak’s life.
“We wanted to highlight his life and his legacy in an event dedicated to him,” organizer Sukhraj Pamma said.
Nanak was the first of 10 gurus in the Sikh faith. He grew up in what is now Pakistan and his teachings are infused into the Guru Granth Sahib, regarded as Sikhism’s sacred scripture. The scripture contains Nanak’s values of selfless service, social justice for the benefit of all and living an honest life.
Pamma said there’s a story about Nanak’s life that encapsulates his philosophy, explaining how as a child, Nanak was given 20 rupees – about $20 – to start a business but donated the funds instead.
“He took that money and he fed hungry people,” Pamma said. “That’s why every Gurdwara, every Sikh temple you go to has food for people to eat and that’s how that tradition started.”
After the documentary is shown, Pamma and Maan will answer any questions people have. The organizers hope the event will generate interest and help educate residents about the founder of Sikhism, a religion practiced by many Yuba-Sutter residents. In November, the annual Sikh Festival, Nagar Kirtan, draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We really want to let the world know we are a hardworking, peaceful, god-fearing people who love our community,” Maan said.
The event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend.
“(Nanak is) a really dynamic individual, a revolutionary and he was heavily criticized in his society because his ideas didn’t conform to society,” Pamma said. “And he sought to change society for the better, which he did.”