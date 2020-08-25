Travelers from all around the world visit the Yuba-Sutter area on an annual basis for certain events that highlight the region’s various cultures and offerings. There are a couple really big events – a festival and a rodeo.
The area’s largest, the annual Sikh Festival, or Nagar Kirtan, which is put on by the Sikh Temple of Yuba City, can see more than 100,000 people – locals and visitors – who dine, shop and stay for the first weekend in November – an event that many local businesses have come to rely on.
However, this year’s event, which would be the 41st annual, is in jeopardy due to COVID-19.
“We are still discussing it, but given the current situation it’s going to be very hard,” said Jaswant Bains, president of the Sikh Temple in Yuba City. “Right now, unless a miracle happens and the COVID-19 situation subsides, it will be almost impossible to have an event like we normally do.”
The three-day festival is a celebration of the Sikh faith and culminates in a parade on Sunday, which is a celebration of the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.
Bains said organizers are keeping in contact with public safety personnel and health officials regarding the possibility of this year’s event. He said if the situation allows, there’s the possibility that a smaller event could be planned, though nothing has been decided.
“We would love nothing more than to have it, so we are still hoping, but it will be very difficult,” Bains said.
Another notable community event, the Marysville Stampede, was scheduled to roll into town on Sept. 19-20, though organizers with Flying U Rodeo say that’s unlikely this year, given the situation.
“We’ve been at the mercy of the county, and obviously everybody with the county wants us to have a Marysville Stampede. They understand this event is brought to the community by the community, but at this particular time, due to the governor’s current mandates, we don’t think we can put together an event for Sept. 19-20,” said Reno Rosser, who runs the local rodeo company.
This year’s event would’ve been the 87th annual. Attendance of the weekend-long event averages about 7,500 people a year.
Rosser said his father, Cotton Rosser, has spent the past 65 years working to build the company and put the Yuba-Sutter area on the map, so holding an event in September that could jeopardize the area’s relationship with the state was just not a possibility at this time.
The annual event raises money for various community organizations as well, including the Marysville Fire Department, nonprofit organizations that support local law enforcement, the local 20/30 Club, and the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, which financially assists local women who are fighting cancer, among others. There are also countless other businesses in the area that benefit from the tourism dollars the event draws.
At this time, the Marysville Stampede isn’t off the table, Rosser said, though the window to hold such an outdoor event is closing due to issues with weather later in the year. If the situation allows, the Marysville Stampede could be held in October as a last chance scenario.
“We feel that if an outdoor event could be done that would allow for social distancing, the Stampede gives ample opportunity for that,” Rosser said.
For more information about this year’s event, once it becomes available, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.