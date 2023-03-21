15Minutes.jpg

East Nicolaus High School students participate in a staged drunk driving collision on March 2 as part of the Every 15 Minutes program.

 Courtesy of Teena Earhart

Crashed vehicles and bloodied bodies strewn over Nicolaus Road were only demonstrations for East Nicolaus High School students, but a reality for those injured or killed in a drunk driving incident.

Between March 2 and 3, East Nicolaus High School partnered with local law enforcement and public safety agencies to simulate a collision scene as part of the Every 15 Minutes program. This two-day program was created to expose high school students to the real-life dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 

