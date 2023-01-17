In spite of California’s possession of one of the largest economies in the world, the amount of state funding given to K-12 schools falls flat in relation. 

Making the Grade, an annual ranking which assesses the amount of funding schools receive by state, lists California as 33rd overall based on financial data from the 2019/20 school year. The list is organized by the New Jersey-based nonprofit Educational Law Center, a public interest law firm that frequently advocates for increased state funding for schools. 

