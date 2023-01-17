In spite of California’s possession of one of the largest economies in the world, the amount of state funding given to K-12 schools falls flat in relation.
Making the Grade, an annual ranking which assesses the amount of funding schools receive by state, lists California as 33rd overall based on financial data from the 2019/20 school year. The list is organized by the New Jersey-based nonprofit Educational Law Center, a public interest law firm that frequently advocates for increased state funding for schools.
Information included in Making the Grade is typically two to three years old because that is how long it takes to acquire all the necessary data for a nationwide ranking, EdSource reported.
The report ranks each state under three separate categories: funding level, equity and fairness. California received a D ranking for its funding level based on financials from the 2019/20 school year. Funding levels are measured by analyzing the combined state and local revenues provided through the state school finance formula, EdSource reported.
In the 2019/20 school year, California spent an average of $13,686 per student in state and local funding. This is over $1,700 less than the national average of $15,446.
While the amount of funding for schools is lacking, the allocation of these funds earned the state a B ranking. California’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) was adopted in 2013 to better distribute school funds based on the proportion of low-income children, English learners, foster students and homeless students enrolled, EdSource reported.
Based on the law center’s report, California spent an average of $2,500 more per student in districts with higher poverty rates compared to wealthier districts.
The report ranks a state’s funding efforts by the percentage of a state’s gross domestic product that funds public schools, which also assesses a state’s capacity to support education. The national average for funding efforts has consistently sat at around 3.5% since 2011, and California has fallen below this average for decades, EdSource reported. In 2019/20, California’s funding efforts were reported at 2.98%, earning it an F ranking.
While data used in this report is nearly three years old, individual school districts and county offices of education in the Yuba-Sutter area have provided more recent funding information. Based on data from the 2021/22 school year, school districts in Sutter County have surpassed California’s average school funding trends as represented in Making the Grade.
Ron Sherod, assistant superintendent of business services for Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, said that there is some variability across school districts that should be considered when analyzing state funds.
“Every school district is unique given its student population, varying types of programs operated, and special formulas for funding. Moreover, the State often throws new programs at us from year to year that apply to some districts and not others. In order to calculate the countywide average, it was necessary to calculate each district individually so the variability becomes obvious in the data,” Sherod said in an email.
Funding for schools is typically accumulated from LCFF, which is part local property taxes and part state aid, along with state and local revenues. Schools also receive funds from AB 602, which provides funding for school districts, charter schools, and county offices of education who provide special education and related services to students with disabilities.
The total amount of funding for Sutter County schools overall in 2021/22 was $248.1 million or nearly $15,000 per student on average. In comparison, Chief Business Official for Yuba County Office of Education Aaron Thornsberry said that total funding from all sources added to $236.7 million in that same year, or just over $16,000 per student.
Yuba City Unified School District received a total of $179.7 million in funding for 2021/22, Sherod said. When divided by the district’s average daily attendance, the amount of funding per student falls in line with Sutter County’s average at $15,193.
For Live Oak Unified School District, Sherod reported that the total funding from these combined sources is $28.6 million. Total funding per student sits slightly higher than Yuba City Unified at $15,290.
Jenifer Passaglia, assistant superintendent of business services for Marysville Joint Unified School District, said that funds received through LCFF are also largely based on student demographics.
“Each school year, the district receives a base funding amount as well as supplemental and concentration funds allocated by the state to support students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, foster youth, and English Language learners. In addition to LCFF monies, we receive state and federal grant funds to support different programs and services,” she said.
LCFF funds have gradually increased for Marysville Joint Unified since 2018 with a jump from $102 million in 2020/21 to $111 million for the following school year, Passaglia said. Another increase in these funds was also reported for the 2022/23 school year with $118 million for the district.
Based on the district’s average daily attendance, LCFF entitlement for 2022/23 is $13,128 per student, Passaglia said. This falls just below the state average for 2019/20 as reported in Making the Grade.