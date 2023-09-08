The Yuba County Superior Court heard arguments for an evidentiary hearing on Friday regarding a possible resentencing for Leon Lampkin Jr., who played a role as an accessory to the robbery and murders of brothers Leoncio and Alejandro Jimenez in the 1990s.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, Lampkin along with co-defendant Michael Owens attempted to rob the Jimenez brothers on March 18, 1998. A gun fight reportedly broke out during the robbery, which resulted in the brothers’ deaths and Owens being shot three times. 

