The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected the first evidence of West Nile virus in Sutter County for 2021.
According to a press release, a mosquito sample recently collected in Meridian tested positive for the virus. A second sample collected west of Yuba City on Daphne Lane has also tested positive.
There have been no detections of the virus in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans, according to the press release.
Mosquito populations of the West Nile virus vector are lower than historically normal, however, production has increased with hot daytime temperatures.
“The district’s surveillance system is in full operation and mosquito control efforts are being increased in areas where detections are made,” it was stated in the press release.
Prevention of mosquito bites is the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses at home and when traveling.
Some prevention methods include:
–Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 when mosquitoes are active or biting. These are EPA-approved mosquito repellents recommended to prevent bites. Follow instructions for appropriate age and directions for use.
–Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active. It’s recommended that people wear long sleeves and pants if one is going to be outdoors when mosquitoes are present.
–Keep screens in good repair and keep mosquitoes out by making sure that the screens on doors and windows are not broken or torn.
–Drain all standing water around the outside of one’s home. Buckets, jar lids, tires and flower pot trays are some common places.
Residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by calling 877-968-2473.
For more information, visit www.sutter-yubamvcd.org or by calling the district office at 674-5456 ext. 0 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.